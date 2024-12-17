Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) A man on Tuesday allegedly killed his sister-in-law after she refused to marry his younger brother, police here said.

The accused, Anshul Sharma, has been arrested, they said, adding that the incident happened in Lal Teli Bajaria locality.

Sharma wanted his sister-in-law Nikita Saxena alias Komal (24) to marry his younger brother with the motive of getting more share in her property, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar told PTI.

He had also planned to kill both Nikita and her brother Ankur, he said.

Sharma told police that Nikita had three sisters and eliminating her and her brother would enable him and his brother to claim a bigger share in her property, the police said.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.

