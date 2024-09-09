Bhadohi (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her teacher in a government school here, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Vinay Babu (35), they said.

According to police, they received a complaint against Babu alleging that he had sexually assaulted a girl studying in class 5 in a government school.

The complainant told the police that the incident occurred on Saturday when Babu took the girl to a secluded spot in the school and made her sit on his lap. He sexually assaulted her. The girl managed to escape and rushed to her family and narrated the incident, SHO Sachidanand Pandey said.

Following this, the family approached the police, Pandey said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and Babu was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said.

Babu was arrested on Monday, he added.

Meanwhile, the Basic Education Officer of the district Bhupendra Narayan Singh said that the accused has been suspended with immediate effect.

