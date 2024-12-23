Dehradun, Dec 23 (PTI) The Uttarakhand State Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for urban local body polls.

Releasing the schedule in a press conference, State Election Commissioner Sushil Kumar said 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils and 46 nagar panchayats would go to polls on January 23.

The votes will be counted on January 25, he said.

Nomination papers can be obtained from December 27. The last date to file nominations is December 30.

January 2 is the last date to withdraw nominations while election symbols will be allotted on January 3.

The total number of voters is 30.83 lakh. This figure includes 14.93 lakh women, 15.89 lakh men and 514 others, Kumar said.

The poll panel has designated 601 polling stations and 1,292 polling booths as 'sensitive'.

Another 422 polling stations and 1,078 polling booths have been designated as 'highly sensitive', Kumar said.

