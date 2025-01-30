New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Venture studio T9L QUBE on Thursday said it has "incubated" AI-Startup Candidate.live which helped bridge the gap between political candidates and voters.

Political parties and private sectors fail to achieve effective outreach despite spending on campaigns, T9L QUBE stated in a statement.

To address this, T9L QUBE has incubated Delhi-based Candidate.live for narrative structuring, sentiment tracking, and insight generation, it stated.

Co-founded by Amit Gupta and Nayab Ali, Candidate.live addresses a critical gap in the political and corporal campaigns.

"Candidate.live... serves as the bridge between the voters and the candidates, further ensuring inclusivity and equity in digital campaigning," the co-founders said.

Fahad Moti Khan and Gaurav Gaggar, Founders of T9L QUBE, expressed confidence in Candidate.live's potential, they said in the statement.

T9L focuses on incubating, accelerating, and essentially onboarding startups that have high growth potential, after strategising and consulting with onboarded partners and/or advisors, conducting proper due diligence, and private negotiations.

