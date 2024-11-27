Pilibhit (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A woman with her daughter in her arms jumped from a moving train here on Wednesday evening to save her son, who fell from the train, police said.

Bisalpur police station in-charge Sanjeev Shukla said the incident occurred when Satyawati was travelling with her son, Nikhil (9) and daughter, Sejal (5), from Bisalpur to Shahjahanpur.

"As the train reached a gate near a sugar mill, Nikhil lost his balance and fell under the train. Seeing this, Satyawati jumped from the moving train with her daughter in her arms to try and save her son," he said. All three were seriously injured.

The three were rushed to a community health centre in Bisalpur, where they received first aid before being referred to the medical college hospital for further treatment, he added.

Shukla said police later arrived at the scene for legal proceedings.

