New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Quick commerce platform Zepto Co-Founder and CEO Aadit Palicha on Wednesday took to micro-blogging site X to share that the company has achieved USD 3 billion in annualised gross order value (GOV).

The Mumbai-based firm posted a revenue of Rs 4,454 crore in FY24, more than two-fold increase from Rs 2,025 crore in the previous fiscal year.

"In April 2024, we shared with Goldman Sachs in a research note that Zepto had crossed USD 1B in Annualized GOV. 8 months later, in January 2025, we are now at approximately USD 3B in Annualized GOV (INR ~24,500 Crores)," Palicha wrote.

The company's GOV stood at USD 550 million in January 2023.

Zepto, which is headed for an IPO, also marginally reduced losses to Rs 1,248.6 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 1,272.4 crore in 2022-23, according to data shared by Tofler.

"This milestone is entirely due to the execution, rigour, and discipline of this team (that I am lucky to be a part of). With this team, I am confident we will continue growing with a clear path to PAT profitability in the near term," Palicha wrote.

