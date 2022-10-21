Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): The festive season is here! Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the festivities.

Dhanteras is a significant Hindu festival that ushers in Diwali celebrations. The festival of wealth and prosperity known as Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 23 this year. Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day.

Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day. The five-day Diwali festival officially starts on this day, also known as Dhanatrayodashi. It is believed that the Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean of milk on this day, during Samundra Manthan, or the churning of the sea.

One of the luckiest and best days to buy expensive items is today. On this day, people purchase items made of brass, silver, and gold since it is believed that doing so will bring good fortune, success, and protection from the evil eye. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped together with Lord Kubera.

Dhanteras 2022: Date and Puja Muhurat:Dhanteras Puja will be celebrated on October 22 this year. The Dhanteras Puja muhurat will start at 7:01 pm on October 22 and end at 8:17 pm, according to Drik Panchang.

Dhanteras 2022: HistoryHindu mythology holds that this day marks the origin of Dhanvantri, the lord of Ayurveda, during Samudra Manthan. All gods and goddesses performed Samudra Manthan in order to churn the oceans and the sea. At this moment, Dhanvantri appeared holding an elixir pot and the sacred Ayurvedic scripture in one hand. He is also renowned as the healer of gods and goddesses.

Dhanteras 2022: SignificanceAs the 'God of Ayurveda' first emerged on Dhanteras Puja, it is also recognized as National Ayurveda Day. People clean and decorate their homes with rangoli, lights, lanterns, diyas, and colors on this day. Additionally, they don fresh attire and worship Dhanvantri in the evening. To bring wealth into their households on Dhanteras, individuals buy gold and silver. (ANI)

