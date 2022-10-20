Are you prepared to dive into the festive colours of Diwali? The Festival of Lights is celebrated for a period of five consecutive days in India with much fanfare and religious dedication. Diwali 2022 falls on Monday, 24 October, which falls during the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika. However, the celebration of the occasion will start with the festival of Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha. Looking at the Hindu Calendar, Dhanteras 2022 will be observed on Sunday, 23 October, which is also referred to as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda. To amp up your Deepavali celebration, it is essential to check on the crucial rituals of the holy occasion that people have been obeying for decades. LatestLY has brought to you Dhanteras 2022 Rangoli ideas with various lovely patterns and designs that you can bookmark for reference. Dhanteras 2022 Things to Buy & Avoid For Good Luck: Here's a List of Items You Must Purchase For an Auspicious Dhantrayodashi Celebration This Diwali.

Hindus believe that on the day of Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the Samudra Manthan. On account of this mythology, people worship Devi Laxmi and Lord Kubera, the God of wealth, on the holy day of Trayodashi. Speaking of how Indians celebrate the pious festival, one can't miss out on the role of Rangoli art during such events. The recognition of this artform made with powder colours or flowers was made in many significant ancient scripts of India. During the five days of Divali, families decorate their homes with Rangolis, which is believed to attract property and good luck. To decrease your search time, we have compiled a couple of Dhantrayodashi Puja 2022 Rangoli ideas for beginners and those interested in intricate Rangoli styles. Dhanteras 2022 Date & Gold Purchase Muhurat Timing: Know Auspicious Time To Buy Gold on Dhanteras, the First Day of Diwali.

Simple Rangoli Design To Make On Dhanteras

Dhanteras Puja Rangoli Ideas

Elegant Rangoli For Dhanteras 2022

Along with drawing these Rangoli designs, you can also adorn your residence by making small footprints using vermilion at the entrance that symbolise the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi. On the day of Dhanteras, people buy gold and invest in big ventures as the festival is deemed an auspicious day to purchase precious items.

