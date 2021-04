Celebrity fashion designer and Bollywood stylist Manish Malhotra, on Friday informed his followers via a social media post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 54-year-old designer took to his Instagram handle and announced the news by posting a positive sign along with the caption, "I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care." Dance Bangla Dance: Govinda Is Back to Work as Reality Show’s Judge After Testing Negative For COVID-19.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks. Recently, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Vicky Kaushal Tests Negative For COVID-19, Actor Informs the News to Fans with a Smiling Pic.

Check Out Manish Malhotra's Instagram Post Below:

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus. In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.

