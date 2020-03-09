Rain Spell Likely in Southwest, Northwest India from March 10

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast an active wet spell over southwest Rajasthan and neighbouring states from March 10.Citing reason of a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan and adjoining Iran, the IMD said, "Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is likely on March 10, 11 and 12 in West Rajasthan.""On March 13, rainfall is likely in the state," it added.On the other hand, East Rajasthan is likely to see clear skies on March 10 while rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, hail and gusty wind is likely on March 11.According to IMD, the snowfall or rainfall, and gusty wind is likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 10, 11 and 12."Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh may witness rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning on March 10 while gusty wind along with rainfall and thunderstorm are likely from March 11 to 13," it said.Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar will witness clear skies on Holi festival with rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind on March 11 and 12.Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind are likely in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, the IMD said. (ANI)

