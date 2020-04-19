Rajasthan Reports 122 New COVID-19 Cases, Count Reaches 1351

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 19 (ANI): Rajasthan on Saturday confirmed 122 COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total count of infected people in the state to 1,351.As per the data revealed by the State Health Department, among 122 new cases, 42 were reported from Bharatpur, and 25 were from Jaipur.While, 26 people were detected positive for the disease in Jodhpur, 17 in Nagaur, 5 in Kota, 3 in Ajmer, 2 in Tonk and 1 each in Banswara and Jaisalmer. The department also informed that four people succumbed to the infection in Jaipur on Saturday. (ANI)

