Pathanamthitta, November 22: The annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season continues to draw large crowds to the Sabarimala, with almost five lakh devotees visiting the temple within the first six days of its opening. The Sannidhanam opened on November 16 for the 2024-25 pilgrimage season. Since then, the flow of devotees has remained consistently high. As per data available till 7 pm on November 21, a total of 4,94,151 pilgrims have had darshan at the shrine.

The rush on November 21 itself was significant, with 72,037 devotees offering prayers by evening. Authorities expect the footfall to surge further in the coming weeks as the season moves toward the Mandala pooja, traditionally one of the peak phases of the pilgrimage. Meanwhile, the Mandala-Makaravilakku season will continue till January 20, 2026, with extensive arrangements made by the Travancore Devaswom Board and the Kerala government. Nearly Two Lakh Devotees Visit Sabarimala in Two Days.

In the presence of Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru, the sanctum sanctorum was opened at 5 PM on Sunday. Melshanthi Arun Kumar Namboothiri opened the sanctum and then descended the 18 sacred steps to light the Aazhi using the lamp brought from the sanctum. He later led the newly appointed Melshanthis, who were waiting with their Irumudikettu, to the Sannidhanam. Officials said, "E D Prasad will assume charge as the new Melshanthi (chief priest) of Sabarimala, and M G Manu will take charge as the Melshanthi of Malikappuram."

Thousands of devotees gathered across Kerala on Sunday as part of the festivities and pilgrimage. Palakkad witnessed the traditional Devaratha Sangamam, held as part of the Kalpathi Ratholsavam, where ceremonial chariots converged face-to-face at the Therumutti in front of the Viswanatha Swamy Temple. The grand ritual drew thousands of devotees.

At Pathanamthitta, devotees waited in long queues as they arrived for the pilgrimage. A devotee from Odisha said, "I have been coming here from 2004 and I have come here 15 times now... This time, 19 people have come as part of our group. Every year, at least 500 devotees from Odisha come here for the darshan of swami. The management and security arrangements are all very nice... Language is an issue, but everything else is facilitated..." SIT Raids Former TDB Chief Padmakumar's Residence in Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe.

Another devotee from Tamil Nadu's Trichy said, "It's a nice experience. The rush is not so large. Virtual queues have been introduced this year and are very helpful. Devotees have reached for darshan at the time allotted to them..."Authorities have capped the daily entry at 90,000 pilgrims--70,000 through online virtual queue bookings and 20,000 through spot bookings. Cancelled online slots will be reassigned for spot bookings. Biscuits and medicated drinking water will be provided to devotees waiting in queues. The temple will close on January 20 after darshan for the Palace representative.

