SFI Stages Rally in JU Against Jamia, Shaheen Bagh Firings

Kolkata, Feb 3 (PTI) Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Monday took out a rally in Jadavpur University campus in protest against the firing incidents near anti-CAA protest sites in New Delhi over the past one week.

Around 200 students, holding flags of the SFI, the CPI(M)'s students' wing, chanted 'Azaadi' slogans during the rally.

They held placards condemning the firing outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night, the one on anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday and the firing on Jamia Millia students on Thursday.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Left-wing students in JU had taken out a rally against the firing incident at Shaheen Bagh.

"We are receiving threats from right-wing forces outside the campus but we are not scared. The protests will continue," SFI, JU unit Secretary Debraj Debnath said.

The SFI also protested the killing of two persons during anti-CAA protests at Jalangi in Murshidabad district.

