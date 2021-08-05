Actor Shefali Shah has finished shooting for her much-awaited film, Darlings, which also features Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew. On Thursday, Shefali took to her Instagram account and posted a string of images from the wrap-up celebrations organised for the former. In one of the pictures, she can be seen kissing her co-star Alia on her cheek. Shefali Shah Opens Up About Her Directorial Debut With Short Film ‘Happy Birthday Mummyji’.
"Another wrap. Nothing prepares me for the good-byes#ShootWrap. All the #Darlings, thank you for creating HER with me and I'll miss you'll so much," Shefali captioned the post. 'Darlings' marks the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen and Alia's first stint as a producer under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is co-producing the upcoming film, which is said to be a unique story of a quirky mother-daughter duo. Shefali Shah Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the ‘Delhi Crime’ Actress That We Bet You Didn’t Know!
Apart from 'Darlings', the versatile actor Shefali, who recently came up with a short film 'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji', will also be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Doctor G.
