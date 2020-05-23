Shops to Sell Liquor in Sealed Bottles in All Areas Excluding Containment Zones in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has allowed the liquor shops to sell liquor in sealed bottles in all the areas excluding the containment zone amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.MCGM in a notice said -- Excluding the containment zone, liquor shops selling liquor in sealed bottles can be permitted to operate by effecting delivery of permitted liquor to the home address of customer if such an order is placed, subject to following conditions (which shall be read in addition to the conditions and restrictions under the law which the liquor shops are having their permits and licences):1. Under no circumstances over the counter sales of liquor can be permitted from such shops.2. The E-commerce platforms may be utilised by the liquor shops permitted to do home delivery.3. The guidelines issued by the State Government and the State Excise Department shall be followed scrupulously. 4. The jurisdictional State Excise Officers and Ward Officers will ensure compliance of these orders in its totality.Maharashtra recorded the highest spike of 2,940 COVID-19 cases in a single day on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 44,582, State Health Department said.The lockdown, with prescribed relaxations, has been extended till May 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

