Haldwani, Jan 29 (PTI) Fourteen-year-old rising swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu stole the limelight with three gold medals in a stunning performance as powerhouse Karnataka made a splash on the pool, grabbing five gold and two silver in an overwhelming performance here on Wednesday.

Srihari Nataraj, a Paris Olympian like Desinghu, won two gold medals -- in men's 200m freestyle and men's 4x100m freestyle -- on the opening day of swimming competitions at Manaskhand Tarantal at Golapar here.

Also Read | ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals Schedule in IST: Know Who Plays Whom in Last Four of Under-19 T20WC.

Desinghu, who was the youngest Indian athlete at Paris Olympics last year, first won the women's 200m freestyle event in a Games record time of 2 minutes and 3.24 seconds before adding a gold each in 100m butterfly and 4x100m freestyle.

The earlier 200m freestyle national record of 2:07.08 was in the name of Desinghu's state-mate Hashika Ramachandra set during the 2022 Games in Gujarat.

Also Read | F1 2025: Johnny Herbert Dropped as Race Steward by FIA.

Bhavya Sachdeva (2:08.68) of Delhi and Aditi Satish Hegde (2:09.74) of Maharashtra were distant second and third respectively in the women's 200m freestyle.

In the women's 100m butterfly, Desinghu clocked 1:03.62 to climb to the top of the podium for the second time in the day.

It was 1-2 for Karnataka as Naisha Shetty (1:04.81) took the silver while Shristi Upadhaya (1:05.20) of Odisha grabbed the bronze.

It was not done yet for Desinghu as she anchored the Karnataka quartet to women's 4x100m freestyle gold in a time of 4:01.58. The other members of the team were Nina Venkatesh, Shalini R Dixit and Latiesha Mandana.

Maharashtra (4:02.17) and Tamil Nadu (4:08.81) won the silver and bronze respectively.

Another Games record was erased with Karnataka also pocketing the men's 4x100m freestyle gold with the team of Srihari Nataraj, Aneesh S Gowda, Akash Mani and Chinatan S Shetty clocking 3:26.26.

Tamil Nadu (3:29.92) and Gujarat (3:32.23) took the silver and bronze respectively.

Nataraj won his second gold of the day, clocking 1:50.57 in the men's 200m freestyle with state-mate Aneesh S Gowda (1:52.42) and Kerala's veteran swimmer Sajan Prakash (1:53.73) finishing second and third respectively.

The lone swimming event of the day in which Karnataka did not win a gold was in men's 100m butterfly in which Tamil Nadu's Benediction Rohit stood on top of the podium with a time of 53.89 seconds.

Mihir Ambre (54.24) of Maharashtra was second while Sajan Prakash (54.52) won his second bronze medal of the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)