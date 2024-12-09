Pune, Dec 9 (PTI) The pair of Aditi Zaveri and Marianne Karmarkar won the women's title at the Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Tournament here on Monday.

The winners aggregated 79.34 points. Vasanti Shah and Gopika Tandan finished second with 63.01 points while the combination of Alka Kshirsagar and Bharati Dey finished third with 44.46 points.

Also Read | PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2024, Durban Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs South Africa Match at Kingsmead.

The competition has been sanctioned by the Bridge Federation of India and the Maharashtra Bridge Association.

Results (women's pairs):

Also Read | Mohammed Shami Stars With the Bat, Clocks 139 Kmph As He Powers Bengal to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Quarterfinal With 3-Run Victory Over Chandigarh, Star Pacer Looks Fit Enough For Australia.

1. Aditi Zaveri and Marianne Karmarkar (79.34pts); 2. Vasanti Shah and Gopika Tandan (63.01pts); 3. Alka Kshirsagar and Bharati Dey (44.46pts); 4. Smita Govilkar and Bindiya Naidoo (31.00pts); 5. Kalpana Gurjar and Vidhya Patel (30.13pts); 6. Asha Sharma and Puja Batra (27.20pts); 7. Monica Jajoo and Jesal Dabriwala (26.15pts); 8. Ekta Chadha and Bina Malhotra (25.38pts); 9. Ritu Bagaria and Ramani Menon (22.74pts) 10. Madhu Malti Jain and Nikita Kamal (-0.96pts).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)