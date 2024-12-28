Birmingham, Dec 28 (AP) Aston Villa says it has failed in an attempt to have Jhon Duran's red card at Newcastle overturned on appeal.

The 21-year-old Colombia international was sent off 32 minutes into a 3-0 defeat in the Premier League at St James' Park on Thursday after appearing to stamp on defender Fabian Schar, prompting a furious reaction from Villa head coach Unai Emery, who later indicated that the club would appeal.

However, Villa said on Friday night that its bid was unsuccessful and the forward will now serve a three-match ban for violent conduct.

"Aston Villa can confirm that our decision to appeal Jhon Duran's red card in our match with Newcastle United has been rejected," a statement on Villa's official X account read.

"The player will now miss our next three matches."

Duran will miss Premier League games against Brighton and Leicester, followed by Villa's FA Cup third-round match with West Ham on January 10. AP

