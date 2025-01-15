Mumbai, January 15: Aston Villa signed Netherlands forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of 21 million pounds ($25.6 million) on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Malen had 18 months of his contract remaining at Dortmund. He joined Arsenal's academy from Ajax in 2015 but returned to the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven in 2017 without making a senior appearance for the Gunners. He has been at Dortmund since 2021. The emergence of Jamie Gittens as a starter has limited Malen's playing time this season. Premier League 2024–25: Arsenal Forward Gabriel Jesus To Undergo Surgery for ACL Injury.

Malen played in last season's Champions League final as Dortmund lost 2-0 to Real Madrid but only off the bench because of the impact of Jadon Sancho, who was on loan at Dortmund at the time. Malen has remained part of Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman's plans, though, and has 41 career games for his country.

