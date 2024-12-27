Melbourne, Dec 26 (PTI) Australia reached 454 for seven at lunch on day two of the Boxing Day Test against India here on Friday.

Resuming the day at 311 for six, Australia pressed on the advantage with contributions from Steve Smith (139 batting), who completed his 34th Test hundred, and skipper Pat Cummins (49 off 63).

The Indian bowling looked flat and conceded 143 runs in the session.

Brief Scores:

Australia 454/7 in 113 overs (Steve Smith 139 batting, Marnus Labuschgane 72; Sam Konstas 60; Jasprit Bumrah 3/97, Ravindra Jadeja 2/72).

