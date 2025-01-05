Madrid, Jan 5 (AP) Barcelona endured another setback while trying to register Dani Olmo and cruised past fourth-division club Barbastro 4-0 in the Copa del Rey.

After the Spanish league and national federation again denied Barcelona's request to register Olmo and Pau Víctor for the rest of the season, Hansi Flick's team routed Barbastro in the round of 32. Robert Lewandowski scored twice and Eric García and Pablo Torre added goals.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Jasprit Bumrah Use Sandpaper As Viral Video Shows Object Falling Out of His Shoe During BGT 2024-25? Here’s The Truth.

It was Barcelona's first win after consecutive losses in La Liga to end last year.

Another setback would have added to the embarrassment of not being able to register Olmo and Víctor because of a missed deadline to comply with the league's financial fair-play rules.

Also Read | Why Are Indian and Australian Players Having Pink Logos and Numbers on Day 3 of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25? Why Is Day 3 of SCG Test Called ‘Jane McGrath Day’?.

The players were only registered through the end of 2024 and Barcelona failed to reinstate them to the squad because it couldn't clear enough salary cap space.

Barcelona eventually was able to meet the financial fair-play rules but the league and the federation said on Saturday that the players can't be registered again after already having been dropped because of the missed deadline.

The club is expected to resort to the courts to try to register the players.

Barcelona eliminated Barbastro at the same stage of the Copa last season.

Saturday's match was delayed for a few minutes early in the second half after Barbastro player Jaime Ara injured his head in a collision with Barcelona defender Iñigo Martínez. Ara was carried off the field on a stretcher.

García put Barcelona ahead in the 21st minute, Lewandowski scored before and after halftime, Torre capped the victory in the 56th.

Sevilla eliminatedSevilla was ousted by second-division club Almeria 4-1 despite taking the lead five minutes into the match through Isaac Romero.

Marko Milovanovic equalized for Almeria and Luis Suárez scored a hat trick to send the hosts through.

Other resultsOsasuna advanced by beating Tenerife 2-1 and Real Betis eliminated Huesca 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal by Isco.

Fan troubleThere were fights between supporters of Atletico Madrid and third-division club Marbella ahead of the teams' game on Saturday. There were no reports of serious injuries. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)