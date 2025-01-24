Barcelona, Jan 24 (AP) Barcelona took a big bet 2 1/2 years ago that it could mortgage its future for the quick cash that the indebted club desperately needed to sign some major names.

It took a chunk of the money it received from selling off future television rights and other assets and paid a combined 160 million euros (then $163 million) to bring in top striker Robert Lewandowski, Brazil forward Raphinha, and versatile defender Jules Koundé.

While Lewandowski has consistently found the net, there was never a stretch in which all three players performed up to their billing.

Until now.

The excellent play of the trio, as well as their teammates, has seen Barcelona take second place in the Champions League standings and remain in contention both in the Spanish league and Copa del Rey.

Lewandowski is having one of his best seasons at age 36, and Koundé is excelling both in defense and attack from his position of right back.

But it is the 28-year-old Raphinha who has undergone a transformation into a clutch scorer, team leader, and play-from-any position wild card for new coach Hansi Flick.

The breakout of RaphinhaRaphinha arrived in Spain from Leeds as a speedy, hard-working right winger.

But coach Xavi Hernández ended up preferring Ousmane Dembele in that position and Raphinha was not a key player during the 2022 La Liga title run. Then, after Dembele left, Raphinha saw teen phenom Lamine Yamal explode and again push him to the bench.

Instead of sulking, Raphinha reinvented himself as a left-side winger and a creative midfielder and immediately convinced Flick that he had to be in his starting 11. He has since become the most improved player for a top team in Spain this season, scoring 22 goals across all competitions. He had managed 10 goals in each of his first two campaigns with the club.

And those goals have been big ones. He scored three goals in two lopsided wins over Real Madrid, and he netted a brace, including an incredible solo breakaway goal, to stun Benfica 5-4 in the Champions League earlier this week.

Lewandowski remains as good as everWhen Lewandowski arrived from Bayern Munich in 2022, many thought that Barcelona would be lucky to get a couple of good seasons from the Poland star before he entered the twilight of his career.

But Lewandowski is on a romp with a whopping 28 goals in 29 games overall, including a Champions League leading nine goals. Raphinha is next with eight.

Patience pays off for Koundé and XaviKoundé arrived at Barcelona after impressing as a central defender with Sevilla. Xavi, however, needed to play him at right back and out of his comfort zone.

Now Koundé has fully adapted to that position and displays a sense of command both while marking top forwards like Vinícius Júnior or going into attack behind Yamal on the flank. He has delivered two goals and three assists while playing the most minutes of any Barcelona player this season.

Barcelona hosts struggling Valencia and Real Madrid visits Valladolid Barcelona is in third place in La Liga before hosting relegation-threatened Valencia on Sunday.

Flick's team will be aiming to bounce back from a 1-1 draw at Getafe last weekend.

Leader Real Madrid visits bottom-side Valladolid on Saturday, two points ahead of Atletico Madrid before it plays Villarreal. (AP)

