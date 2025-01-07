Guangzhou, Jan 7 (AP) Guangzhou FC, the most successful soccer club in Chinese history, disbanded on Monday due to crippling debts.

The club, formerly known as Guangzhou Evergrande, has been unable to meet the Chinese Football Association's financial entry requirements needed to compete in the 2025 domestic season.

Also Read | South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Opens Up on ICC WTC 2023-25 Final Face-Off Against Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground, Says 'We Know How To Beat Them'.

“Due to heavy financial burdens resulted from previous seasons, the club could not pay off all the debt by the deadline,” Guangzhou said in a statement. “We express our sincere apology to all the supporters from across the community and we appreciate the understanding and forgiveness of all the fans very much.”

After being taken over by property developer Evergrande in 2010, the club started the spending spree in China that made headlines around the world.

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios Returns to Australia's Davis Cup Team for First Time Since 2019.

Helped by players such as Brazilian international Paulinho and elite coaches such as Marcello Lippi of Italy and Brazil's Luiz Felipe Scolari, Guangzhou won eight Chinese Super League titles from 2011 to 2019. The team triumphed also won the Asian Champions League in 2013 and 2015.

Other clubs followed with world-famous stars such as Carlos Tevez, Nicolas Anelka, Oscar, Didier Drogba and others heading to China.

In 2021 however, Evergrande reported debts of over $300 billion and, as key players left the club due to financial issues, it was relegated to China's second tier in 2022.

On the same day, Chinese Super League club Cangzhou Mighty Lions also announced its disbandment, as did third tier club Hunan Billows.

“Only by setting sights on the long term, keeping the financial operation in a healthy status and investing in youth with patience should clubs build a robust future,” the Chinese Football Association said in a statement, adding that 49 teams had been deemed financially ready to compete in the top three tiers of the league system in 2025. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)