Liverpool, Jan 11 (AP) Everton has hired David Moyes for a second stint as manager at the Premier League club.

The move was announced Saturday, two days after the club under its new American owners fired manager Sean Dyche.

Moyes, who managed Everton from 2002-13, takes over a team that is one point above the relegation zone.

“It's great to be back,” the 61-year-old Moyes said. “I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn't hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club.”

The first game of his second spell in charge will be at home against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

“We are pleased that David is joining us at this pivotal time in Everton's history,” club executive chairman Marc Watts said in the team's statement.

"With over a decade of experience at the club, he is the right leader to propel us through our final season at Goodison Park and into our new stadium. We look forward to working with David to build the foundation of a new era for Everton.” (AP) UNG 7/21/2024

