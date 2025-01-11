Manchester City is slowly getting back on it's feet in the 2024/25 season after an awful run of form in all competitions recently. The Premier League holders have won their last two matches in the league and next face Salford City at home this evening in the FA Cup. Pep Guardiola will want his squad players to continue with this streak as they look to salvage a season ravaged by injuries. Salford City are third in the Football League Two and have won their last five games, but playing against a top team will be a challenge of a different level. Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup 2024-25: Ruben Amorim Aims For ‘Statement Win' Over Gunners to 'Improve Image'.

Rodri, John Stones, and Ruben Dias are the key players who continue to miss games for Manchester City due to fitness issues. Stefen Ortega is set to get the nod in goal and playing in front of him will be Manuel Akanji and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey in defence. Jack Grealish has failed to have any impact with his performances in recent times and this game will be important for him.

Dan Chesters, Francis Okoronkwo, James Chester, and Josh Austerfield are ruled out of the tie for Salford City. Ben Woodburn will be undergoing the late fitness test to determine his availability. Hakeeb Adelakun and Cole Stockton are the two forwards while Ryan Watson, Tyrese Fornah, and Ossama Ashley make up the numbers for the visitors in midfield.

When is Manchester City vs Salford City, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Man City will be in action on Saturday as the welcome Salford City for the FA Cup 2024-25 third-round match. As per the schedule, the Man City vs Salford match will start at 11:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at Etihad Stadium. FA Cup 2024-25: Manchester City to Show ‘Respect’ To Pep Guardiola’s ‘Hometown’ Club Salford City.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Salford City FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Networks has broadcasting rights to the Emirates FA Cup 2024-25. Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Salford City FA Cup 2024-25 third- round match on Sony Sports Network channels. The match online streaming is also available.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Salford City FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Although a live telecast of the Manchester City vs Salford City match is available in India, fans can enjoy live streaming of the same online. Fans can enjoy Manchester City vs Salford City live streaming on SonyLIV App and websites. Manchester City will be confident of getting the job done here considering they are the much superior outfit.

