England skipper Ben Stokes has dropped a hint that the hosts will go into the fourth Ashes Test, at the Old Trafford ground, with more aggressive intent. Since Brendon McCullum's arrival as England's Test head coach, the Three Lions have demonstrated a more aggressive style of play. The 'Bazball' approach has brought them success but it faces its biggest test in the ongoing Ashes series. They are currently tral 2-1 in the series and in order to keep the Ashes alive, they need to fashion a victory at Manchester. With the predictions of heavy rain expected towards the end of the week, Stokes's side is looking to increase the intensity of their game.

"It might bring more out of us again knowing we might have to push the game on more than we normally do. We'll have to wait and see. If the weather is what it is predicted to be, we might have to," said Ben Stokes.

In the fourth Test, the hosts will also welcome their most successful bowler in Test James Anderson, who will lead their bowling attack from the front.

The 40-year-old has bagged just three wickets at an average of 75.33 in the first two Tests. He was dropped for the third Test and now he will be keen to make an impact.

Even though Anderson is yet to make a significant impact, Stokes continues to back him and insists that he has no concerns over Anderson's recent display.

"He's excited, back here at Old Trafford, bowling at the end named after him. I think when you've been as quality a performer like Jimmy has for the last 10 years, he'll be disappointed he hasn't contributed to the team like he normally does," Stokes added.

"But what I did say to him was, even if you aren't taking wickets, think of the pressure you're putting on the opposition and the wickets we take from the partnerships you're bowling in. His economy rate and line and length is always immaculate, but he holds an end up without that being his main obligation with the ball. You don't get as many wickets as him without having the odd bad game here or there," Stokes signed off saying.

