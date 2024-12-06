F1 Champion Max Verstappen and Girlfriend Kelly Piquet Set To Embrace Parenthood, Couple Announces Pregnancy

F1 driver Max Verstappen is set to become a father for the first time with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet. Verstappen is aiming to win his 10th F1 race of the year at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday

Agency News PTI| Dec 06, 2024 04:05 PM IST
Max Verstappen with Kelly Piquet after Qatar GP (Photo Credit: Instagram @maxvertappen1)

Abu Dhabi, Dec 6: Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is set to become a father for the first time with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, he said Friday. There's racing heritage on both sides of the family. Verstappen secured his fourth F1 title in Las Vegas last month, and Kelly's father Nelson Piquet was a three-time champion in the 1980s. F1 2024: Max Verstappen’s Home Dutch Grand Prix Will Drop Off Formula One Calendar After 2026.

“Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way,” the Dutch driver wrote on Instagram. “We couldn't be happier with our little miracle.”

Verstappen's father Jos drove in F1 in the 1990s and early 2000s. Kelly Piquet's brother Nelson Piquet, Jr. was a driver for Renault in the 2000s and was champion in the first season of the Formula E series for electric cars in 2014-15.

Verstappen is aiming to win his 10th F1 race of the year at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Practice gets underway Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

