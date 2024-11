Lahore [Pakistan], November 21 (ANI): Former Pakistan offspinner and umpire Mohammad Nazir passed away on Thursday at the age of 78 after a protracted illness, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The former cricketer played 14 Tests and 4 ODIs for Pakistan. Nazir's career in the long-format had been spread over 14 years. He was mainly remembered for his clutch performance against New Zealand in 1969 in his maiden long-format game.

Apart from playing an unbeaten knock of 29 runs. He bagged 7 for 99 in Karachi against the Kiwis. Even though the Test was drawn, Nazir proved his worth to Pakistan cricket after having a significant start.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday released a statement and sent condolences to Nazir's friends and family.

"The PCB is saddened by the passing of former Test cricketer and umpire Mohammad Nazir. He represented Pakistan in 14 Tests and four ODIs from 1969 to 1984, taking 37 international wickets. He also officiated five Tests and 15 ODIs as an umpire. PCB offers its heartfelt condolences to his friends and family," PCB wrote on X.

The former Pakistan offspinner had also picked 37 international wickets. Soon after retiring from cricket, Nazir became an international and a domestic umpire. He also officiated five Tests and 15 ODIs.

Nazir had been a consistent performer in Pakistan's domestic cricket. However, he only played one more Test after his debut series until November 1980, when he was picked to play in a home series against the Caribbeans. He bagged 16 wickets in the four Tests against West Indies, however, he failed to make a return to international cricket for nearly three years. In the 1981-82 season, Nazir took 86 wickets in domestic cricket and 70 in 1982-83.

In the 1985-86 season of domestic cricket, the Pakistan cricketer picked up 85 wickets. He used to represent Pakistan Railways in the domestic cricket. (ANI)

