Singapore, Nov 30 (PTI) Indian challenger D Gukesh played out a hard-fought draw with white pieces in the fifth game of the World Chess Championship against defending champion Ding Liren of China here Saturday.

The second draw in a row left both players with an identical tally on 2.5 points apiece, still shy of 5 more points in order to win the championship.

The 18-year-old Gukesh is the youngest ever challenger for the crown and had won the third game on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game before the two played out draws in the second and fourth game. PTI

