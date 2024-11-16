Johannesburg, Nov 15 (PTI) India beat South Africa by 135 runs in the fourth and final T20 International to clinch series 3-1 here on Friday.

Opting to bat, India posted a massive 283 for 1, thanks to unbeaten centuries from Tilak Varma (120 not out off 47 balls) and Sanju Samson (109 not out off 56 balls), and then bowled South Africa out for 148 in 18.2 overs.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With Baby Boy Ahead of IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25? HT Report Claim Goes Viral.

Tristan Stubbs top-scored for South Africa with 46 while David Miller contributed 36.

For India, pacer Arshdeep Singh was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/20 while Varun Chakravarthy (2/42) and Axar Patel (2/6) got two wickets each.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With Baby Boy? Social Media Abuzz With Claims of India National Cricket Team Captain Becoming Father for Second Time.

Hardik Pandya, Ramandeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi got a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

India: 283 for 1 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 109 not out, Tilak Varma 120 not out; Lutho Sipamla 1/58).

South Africa: 148 all out in 18.2 overs (Tristan Stubbs 46, David Miller 36; Arshdeep Singh 3/20).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)