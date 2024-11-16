Has Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh been blessed with a baby boy? For several weeks, reports have been doing the rounds that the India national cricket team captain and his wife Ritika Sajdeh are set to become parents for the second time and this also led to his participation in the IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Perth under a lot of doubt. While addressing the media ahead of the India national cricket team's departure for Australia, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir also said he was unsure if Rohit Sharma would be available for the IND vs AUS 1st Test in Perth. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh have a daughter named Samaira. Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With Baby Boy? Social Media Abuzz With Claims of India National Cricket Team Captain Becoming Father for Second Time.

As per a report in the Hindustan Times, Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have been blessed with a baby boy. Social media soon went abuzz with several fans sharing the news. However, there has been no official confirmation, either from the couple or any other reliable source. If the report is to be believed, then this development might see the 37-year-old board the flight to Australia and feature in the Perth Test. Rohit Sharma Sweats it Out in Gym Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 (Watch Video.

HT Article Claims Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With Second Child

Rohit Sharma and his wife are blessed with a Baby Boy. (Hindustan Times) Article link 👇👇https://t.co/PdQxr2F3wJ pic.twitter.com/BKcpWn1XwF — MI Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) November 15, 2024

Earlier, Ritika Sajdeh had endorsed Aaron Finch's support for Rohit Sharma with the former Australian cricketer disagreeing with Sunil Gavaskar, who claimed that Jasprit Bumrah should captain India in all the Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 if he does so in the Perth match with the regular skipper absent. Rohit Sharma will aim to have India beat Australia for the third consecutive time Down Under, which will undoubtedly be a daunting task.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2024 12:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).