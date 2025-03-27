Mumbai, March 27: The India senior women's team were on Thursday drawn alongside Thailand, Mongolia, Timor Leste, and Iraq in Group B of the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers. The draw was conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur. Thailand will host Group B of the Qualifiers between June 23 to July 5 in a centralised single round-robin format. India National Football Team Plays Goalless Draw Against Bangladesh in Opening Match of AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers.

The group winners will qualify for the final tournament, scheduled to be staged across three host cities in Australia from March 1 to 26, 2026. Teams were divided into five pots as per seedings based on the FIFA women's world ranking published on March 6. The top six teams at the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 will qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027.

Eight tickets to the 21st edition of the continental showpiece are up for grabs as 34 teams will compete to join hosts Australia and the top three sides from the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 — defending champions China PR, runners-up Korea Republic, and third-placed Japan.

