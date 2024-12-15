Brisbane, Dec 15 (PTI) Scoreboard on the second day of the third Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia 1st Innings (28 for no loss overnight)

Also Read | NBA Cup 2024 Semifinal: Oklahoma City Thunder's Fiery Second Half Downs Houston Rockets, Sets Up Finals Clash With Milwaukee Bucks.

Usman Khawaja c Pant b Bumrah 21

Nathan McSweeney c Kohli b Bumrah 9

Also Read | WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024 Results: Cody Rhodes Retains WWE Undisputed Title, Gunther, Liv Morgan Win Respective Title Matches, Chelsea Green Becomes First-Ever Women’s US Champion And Drew McIntrye Defeats Sami Zayn.

Marnus Labuschagne c Kohli b Nitish Reddy 12

Steven Smith c Rohit b Bumrah 101

Travis Head c Pant b Bumrah 152

Mitchell Marsh c Kohli b Bumrah 5

Alex Carey batting 45

Pat Cummins c Pant b Siraj 20

Mitchell Starc batting 7

Extras: (lb-17, w-11, nb-5) 33

Total: 405/7 in 101 overs

Fall of wickets: 31-1, 38-2, 75-3, 316-4, 326-5, 327-6, 385-7

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 25-7-72-5, Mohammed Siraj 22.2-4-97-1, Akash Deep 24.4-5-78-0, Nitish Kumar Reddy 13-1-65-1, Ravindra Jadeja 16-2-76-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)