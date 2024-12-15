WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2024 witnessed a title-heavy match card, where almost all championship belts were defended by respective holders, including Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, and Gunther. Also on the show, the first-ever Women's United States Champion would crowned with the final match of the tournament taking place in New York. Here are all the results from WWE's premium event below. Year Ender 2024: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre and Other Top Five Rivalries in WWE This Year.

Drew McIntyre Decimates Sami Zayn

In a contest that had a grudge match written all over it, Drew McIntyre overpowered Sami Zayn for most parts of the tie. Zayn did fight back and showcased his zeel. However, it wasn't enough to beat the Scottish Psychopath as McIntrye picked a clean win over his smaller opponent.

Women's World Championship Match: Liv Morgan Beats Iyo Sky

In a high-flying match, Iyo Sky dominated the champion in the early minutes of the contest before Liv Morgan seized on a wrong decision and took control of the tie, eventually defeating the challenger and retaining her title.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Triple-Threat Match

A fast-paced clash between two heavyweights and one lightweight had all the ingredients for a class triple-threat match, which Gunther defended against Damien Priest and Finn Balor. Infighting between Priest and Balor ensured that Gunther remained the champion.

Women's United States Championship Tournament Final

Chelsea Green created history by becoming the first-ever Women's US Champion after beating Michin. Green is a fan favourite and finally gets her moment after countless losses on SmackDown. Green also received some help from Niven, who distracted Michin at various crucial moments.

WWE Undisputed Championship Match

In the most high-profile match of the evening, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes went up against a raging Kevin Owens. The match was a wild one, with referees getting knocked down, and chairs being utilised, which eventually saw Rhodes prevail. Interestingly, after the show went off-air, Owens attacked Rhodes with the golden-winged championship belt, where Triple H aka COO intervened.

