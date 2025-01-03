Sydney, Jan 3 (PTI) Scoreboard on the opening day of the fifth Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

India 1st innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Webster b Boland 10

KL Rahul c Sam Konstas b Mitchell Starc 4

Shubman Gill c Steven Smith b Lyon 20

Virat Kohli c Webster b Boland 17

Rishabh Pant c Cummins b Boland 40

Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Mitchell Starc 26

Nitish Reddy c Steven Smith b Boland 0

Washington Sundar c Alex Carey b Cummins 14

Prasidh Krishna c Sam Konstas b Mitchell Starc 3

Jasprit Bumrah c Mitchell Starc b Cummins 22

Mohammed Siraj not out 3

Extras: (B-7, LB-13, NB-6) 26

Total: (all out in 72.2 Overs) 185

Fall of Wickets: 1-11, 2-17, 3-57, 4-72, 5-120, 6-120, 7-134, 8-148, 9-168, 10-185.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 18-5-49-3, Pat Cummins 15.2-4-37-2, Scott Boland 20-8-31-4, Beau Webster 13-4029-0, Nathan Lyon 6-2-19-1. (MORE) PTI

