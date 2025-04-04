Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Indian team is slated to play the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Asia-Oceania Group-1, from April 8 to April 12 at the Mhalunge Balewadi tennis complex in Pune.

India will be eyeing a berth in the playoffs stage for the second time in the tournament's history at the event being hosted after a decade in India, 25 years in Maharashtra, and the first time in Pune.

The event, which is supported by the Dept of Sports and Youth Services, Govt of Maharashtra, and the Sports Authority of India, will have Pune-based leaders in the Spice Industry, Suhana, joining the fans as well in the Indian team's corner as team sponsors in a bid to strengthen the cause of Indian women's tennis players, a release said.

Meanwhile, the Indian team also unveiled their new kits for the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Asia-Oceania Group-1.

Sunder Iyer, the tournament director and Hon. Secretary of MSLTA, informed that the Indian women's team will be led by Asian Games bronze medallist and India's top-ranked singles player Ankita Raina, alongside Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, and Vaidehi Chaudhari. India's doubles specialist, Prarthana Thombare, who had a brilliant run in the WTA Mumbai Open, will also add experience and power to the team. Joining the India squad for the first time will be the teenage sensation Maaya Rajeshwaran. The 15-year-old, who had a sensational run in the WTA Mumbai Open in February, will be with the team as a reserve player.

Former player turned coach Radhika Kanitkar Tulpule of pune has been appointed as coach for India at this edition of the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-I.

PMDTA Secretary Abhishek Tamhane said that tennis lovers will have free entry to watch the matches in this tournament and will be able to experience very exciting matches this time.

India will face New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, Korea Republic, Thailand and Hong Kong China in a round-robin group format with the top two teams qualifying for the play-offs scheduled for November later this year.

Last year, India narrowly missed out on play-offs qualification as they finished third in the standings behind China and South Korea. On the final day, India was one win away from making it to the next round but were dealt a tightly contested 2-1 defeat by New Zealand. With home conditions and fans' support expected to play a big role, India would be confident heading into the competition.

Captain of the Indian team, Vishal Uppal, shed some light on the Indian team's preparations ahead of the tournament.

"We have started our training in Pune for the BJKC Asia Oceania Qualifying Group. Our most important task this week is to make sure our players are healthy, fit & sharp on the court. The team is together now, and we have good energy flowing in our practice sessions," he said.

"We would like to thank AITA and MSLTA for allocating Rutuja Kulkarni and Apurva Kulkarni, both city-based Sports physios, to work with the team this year," he added.

Indian squad for Billie Jean King Cup:

Players - Ankita Raina, Prarthana Thombare, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Vaidehi Chaudhari, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (Reserve).

Captain - Vishal Uppal.

Coach - Radhika Kanitkar Tulpule.

Physios -Rutuja Kulkarni and Apurva Kulkarni. (ANI)

