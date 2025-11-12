Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI): India's leading tennis players took time out of their preparations for the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs to engage with Karnataka's emerging tennis talent in a special meet-and-greet session. The event took place at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of the Play-offs, scheduled to be held from November 14 to 16, as per a release from the Billie Jean King Cup.

The interaction brought together Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipati, Ankita Raina, Riya Bhatia, and Prarthana Thambore, who are part of Team India for the Playoffs, with budding tennis stars from Karnataka. The session featured an exchange of questions, experiences and advice as the country's top players shared insights from their journeys on the professional circuit.

Prarthana Thambore spoke about the importance of routine and repetition.

"It's not about doing something new in a high-pressure moment. It's about trusting what you've done hundreds of times before. You practice the same drill repeatedly, and when you've repeated it enough, it becomes second nature," she said, as quoted from a release by Billie Jean King Cup.

Echoing these sentiments, Ankita Raina added, "You can't just wake up one morning, meditate once and expect it to work. It's about having a system, doing the same things repeatedly, and building that discipline. That's what helps you stay grounded and handle pressure better."

Adding to the discussion, Riya Bhatia shared a refreshing perspective on dealing with nerves.

"It's good to be nervous. Even after playing hundreds of matches, we still feel it. Nerves mean you care; it's about using that energy in a positive way," she said.

Among those in attendance were 16-year-olds Meghana G.D, Adira Badri Prasad, Aditi Khanapuri and 14-year-old Chowdhury. The young players expressed their excitement after interacting with the national team.

"I am so excited to meet all the players and can't wait to watch them compete in Bengaluru. Ankita Raina is my favourite player so it's a special moment for me. She has an incredible serve, so I can't wait to learn from her and watch her up close," said Meghana.

Shreeniti added, "I feel very honoured to be here and watch Team India training. It was so special to see them prepare and I've learnt so much just by observing them." (ANI)

