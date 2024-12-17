Brisbane, Dec 17 (PTI) Ravindra Jadeja made a doughty unbeaten fifty as India reached 180 for six when rain stopped play during the post-lunch session on the fourth day of the third Test here on Tuesday.
Jadeja (52) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (9) were at the crease when skies opened up.
Also Read | Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Free Live Streaming Online, 1st ODI 2024: How To Watch ZIM vs AFG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.
India still trail by 265 runs.
Earlier, KL Rahul made a gritty 84 off 139 balls before getting dismissed by Nathan Lyon.
Also Read | NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: New Zealand Bid Adieu to Its Stalwart Tim Southee on Winning Note Against England.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)