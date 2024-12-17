Afghanistan will be facing Zimbabwe in a three-game ODI series starting with the first match at Harare Sports Complex today. The Asian team defeated the hosts in the T20 series by a 2-1 margin and they will be keen to continue their dominance in the longer format. Afghanistan have been making waves with their continuous rise in the game and playing constant bilateral series will help with their growth. Opponents Zimbabwe on the other hand know they are up against a quality team and they will need to lift their game. Zimbabwe versus Afghanistan will start at 1:00 PM IST. ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match in Harare.

Skipper Craig Ervine is a key player with the bat for Zimbabwe and a lot will ride on his shoulders. Sikandar Raza has built a name for himself in international cricket for his all-round skills and Afghanistan will need to come up with plans to contain him. Expect Wellington Masakadza and Blessing Muzarabani to be included in the playing eleven.

Azmatullah Omarzai did well in the T20 series for Afghanistan and he is one of the players to watch out for. Rashid Khan is one of the modern-day greats and it will not be easy for the Zimbabwe players to bat against him. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are the batting mainstays of this team. ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024: Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai Guide Afghanistan Cricket Team to Three-Wicket Victory Over Zimbabwe, Win Series 2–1.

When is ZIM vs AFG 1st ODI 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Zimbabwe national cricket team is set to take on the Afghanistan national cricket team in the 1st ODI of the three-match series, on Tuesday, December 17. The ZIM vs AFG 1st ODI 2024 is set to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare and it starts at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch ZIM vs AFG 1st ODI 2024 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 in India due to the absence of a telecast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the ZIM vs AFG 1st ODI 2024 live telecast on any TV channel. For the ZIM vs AFG 1st ODI 2024 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch ZIM vs AFG 1st ODI 2024 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the ZIM vs AFG ODI Series 2024 in India. Fans looking for a live online viewing option can watch the ZIM vs AFG 1st ODI 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website but will need a match pass to view live action. Afghanistan have had a meteoric rise in ODI cricket and will be expected to win the series opener.

