Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Former champion Janet Vidhi of India and compatriot Tanvi Khanna recorded first-round wins in the 79th Western India Slam squash tournament here on Wednesday.

Vidhi overcame stiff competition from her Malaysian opponent Vinikasheinie Kulasegaran to record a 3-0 win.

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Pachuca Intercontinental Cup 2024 Match? Here's the Possibility of French Striker Featuring in Starting XI.

Vidhi did not start well but won the first game over extra points. The second game was a closely-fought contest which went in her favour too, before she found her groove to claim the third game and record a 12-10, 11-8, 11-3 win in 21 minutes.

Khanna also advanced to the second round defeating Serbia's Jelena Dutina 11-4, 11-2, 11-2 in just 14 minutes.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch English League Cup Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In men's category, India's Rahul Baitha defeated Sri Lanka's Tuwin Nilakshana Herath 11-3, 11-8, 11-7 in 27 minutes and Suraj Kumar Chand scored a hard-fought 12-10, 11-8, 11-9 win against compatriot Diwakar Singh.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Tay Jun Qian got the better of Australian James Nicholas 11-8, 11-9, 11-5, winning in 24 minutes.

Results – Women's (round 1): Sunita Patel (IND) bt. Mahak Talati (IND) 11-1, 11-2, 11-1; Pooja Arthi Raghu (IND) bt. Mehak Dinesh Gupta (IND) 11-2, 11-1, 11-1; Tanvi Khanna (IND) bt. Jelena Dutina (SRB) 11-4, 11-2, 11-2; Sze Wing Wai (HKG) bt. Vyomika Khandelwal (IND) 11-9, 11-2, 11-2; Janet Vidhi (IND) bt. Vinikasheinie Kulasegaran (MAS) 12-10, 11-8, 11-3; Bobo Lam (HKG) bt. Unnati Tripathi (IND) 11-5, 11-4, 11-5.

Men's (round 1): Rahul Baitha (IND) bt. Tuwin Nilakshana Herath (SRI) 11-3, 11-8, 11-7; Lap Man Au (HKG) bt. Yousif Thani (BRN) 11-4, 3-11, 11-7, 11-3; Suraj Kumar Chand (IND) bt. Diwakar Singh (IND) 12-10, 11-8, 11-9; Tay Jun Qian (MAS) bt. James Nicholas (AUS) 11-8, 11-9, 11-5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)