Johannesburg [South Africa], December 19 (ANI): South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out the remaining two matches of the three-match ODI series against Pakistan after he suffered a left abductor strain while warming up for the first ODI, reported ICC Cricket.

Slow left-arm orthodox, Bjorn Fortuin has been named as his replacement for the final two ODIs of the series.

According to a CSA statement, Maharaj will return home to Durban for rehabilitation and will be assessed ahead of the first Test, starting just a week away on December 26 in Centurion.

Maharaj has been named as a part of South Africa's Test squad for the two-game Test series that follows the three-game ODI series. The Proteas are currently atop the WTC Standings, and a win against Pakistan will ensure their participation in the final at Lord's next year.

After losing the three-game T20I series 2-0, Pakistan fought back and clinched the first ODI by three wickets. The second ODI between the two sides will be played in Cape Town on Thursday.

Schedule:

19 December: 2nd ODI, Cape Town

22 December: 3rd ODI, Johannesburg

South Africa updated ODI Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen. (ANI)

