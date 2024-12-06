Thane, Dec 6 (PTI) Budding shuttler Lyosha Korukonda produced a fine performance to progress to the finals of girls' singles competition at the Yonex-Sunrise 3rd Mini (U-11) National badminton championships here on Friday.

Lyosha, who trains at the Sikki Sumeeth Badminton Academy also shone in the doubles events, advancing to the girls doubles finals alongwith Shanvi Nimma.

In the girls singles quarterfinals, Lyosha recovered from an opening game reversal to defeat Aadishree Buragohain 19-21, 21-17, 21-17.

She also paired up with Shanvi to outwit Thushita M and Rithika S 21-11, 21-16 in doubles semifinals.

Shanvi also had a successful outing in the girls singles semifinals, beating Bhavika 21-6 23-21 to set up a final with partner Lyosha on Saturday.

Lyosha and Shanvi then take on top seeds Sumayyah Shariff and Shambhavi Sharma in the girls doubles final.

