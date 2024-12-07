Guwahati, Dec 7 (PTI) Unbeaten in six matches, Mohun Bagan will aim to extend their dominant run when they face NorthEast United FC in their away fixture of the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

Mohun Bagan's last loss had come against Bengaluru FC on September 28. Another victory on Sunday will see the Mariners move three points clear of Bengaluru FC at the top of the table.

Also Read | Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Smarting from their loss to East Bengal in Kolkata, NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, will look to return to winning ways and capitalise on their strong home form.

They have won four of their last six games at home with eight goals in their last two matches here and they will aim to continue their strong attacking run.

Also Read | IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs Australia Women Cricket Match in Brisbane.

The Highlanders have been lethal in open play. They have registered a league-high 18 goals from open play this season.

Striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been central to their attack, attempting the most shots (five or more) in multiple matches.

But it remains to be seen if they can breach the Mariners' defence and snap their unbeaten run.

The green and maroon brigade have been in formidable form, ticking all the boxes with their powerful counter-attacks, cohesive offensive play, and pressing intensity.

The Mariners also have been prolific against NorthEast United FC, scoring at least three goals in each of their last three meetings with the Highlanders.

Liston Colaco, with eight goals against them, has been their nemesis as the India player will be key in continuing their dominance.

Mohun Bagan also enjoy a strong record against NorthEast United FC, winning eight of their 11 ISL encounters, scoring 24 goals compared to the Highlanders' 14.

NEUFC head coach Juan Pedro Benali heaped praise on the strength of the Mariners and expressed that his side is well acquainted with the same.

"We know Mohun Bagan very well. We even played them in the Durand Cup final. They are a very good team, with a strong defence and always ready to counter-attack,” Benali said.

His Mohun Bagan counterpart Jose Molina said he doesn't make plans for individual players of the opposition and is instead focusing on them as a collective.

“We are playing a team against whom we will have to be competitive. Sure, they have some key players who can impact the game more than others, but when we make plans, we make plans for the whole team. We make plans to win the game,” Molina said.

Kick-off: 7.30pm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)