Panaji (Goa) [India], December 23 (ANI): Ironman 70.3 Goa has officially opened registrations for its 5th edition to be held on November 9, 2025, offering triathletes a year to prepare for the renowned race.

According to a release from Ironman 70.3 Goa, the marquee triathlon event flagged off at the iconic Miramar Beach in Goa has drawn participants from across 57 countries and has rapidly gained the reputation of being one of the most appealing races in Southeast Asia. With its enjoyable course comprising swimming in calm waters, cycling through scenic and fast roads, and running along tree-lined roads, Goa has become an ideal destination for this endurance challenge. Among the celebrity participants next year is MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya who will yet again set an example for the youth of the country to follow a lifestyle that upholds the values of the Fit India Movement, as per the release.

In 2024, the 34-year-old politician became the first sitting MP in the country to complete the Ironman 70.3 endurance race. He is now gearing up to conquer the distance next year too. "When I completed the Ironman 70.3 Goa earlier this year, I realised how much the mind and body are capable of and how this endurance challenge is more mental than physical. The process of preparing for the race is one that I would cherish because there were several learnings, particularly in terms of balancing my responsibilities as a Member of Parliament, being available for the people of my constituency and also putting in the hard miles in training for the triathlon. I was also extremely driven by the PM's vision of the Fit India Movement. I look forward to an enriching experience of preparing for the 2025 race and along the way embrace new learnings that will benefit me in my work as well," Surya was quoted in a release from Ironman 70.3 Goa as saying.

Welcoming triathlon enthusiasts from across the globe, Deepak Raj, founder and CEO of Yoska said, "Goa offers a remarkable blend of natural beauty, flat courses and unparalleled support from the state government to make the Ironman 70.3 Goa a mega success every year. In 2024 we unveiled a new, faster course for the cycling segment. This took athletes over the new Zuari bridge with stunning views of the river, which they absolutely loved. This course will hold for 2025 and the future races too. Our Run course was voted among the top 3 best courses in Asia by IRONMAN athletes. With enhancements like these more athletes from across the world and India are marking the Goa race as a must-do. We are on course to welcome a bigger athlete field at IRONMAN 70.3 Goa in 2025."

The IRONMAN 70.3 Goa features a challenging yet scenic course with a 1.9-kilometre swim, a 90-kilometre bike ride, and a 21.1-kilometre run. In 2023, this run course was voted among the top 3 courses in Asia by athletes.

Each year, around 1,250 participants join with their families to enjoy this spectacular event. The support from Goa's administration ensures smooth execution, reinforcing its reputation as a sports-friendly tourist destination. (ANI)

