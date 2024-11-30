Rohtak (Haryana) [India], November 30 (ANI): Indian boxer Nitu Ghanghas has praised the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for organizing discussions on women's issues in sports. Speaking to ANI about the initiative, Ghanghas highlighted the importance of addressing topics that are often overlooked or considered taboo.

"It is a great experience from SAI to organize Women's issues in sports because there are many issues we do not discuss or are hesitant to discuss or think that what people would say if we raise such an issue. This will be very helpful in our field of sports. The discussions we had were very fruitful as we all opened up on it," Ghanghas told ANI.

The initiative provided a platform for female athletes to openly discuss challenges and barriers they face, fostering a supportive environment where they could share their experiences and solutions.

Looking ahead, Ghanghas has her sights set on upcoming major international competitions.

"In 2026 we have Commonwealth Games and Asian Games and I am preparing for it accordingly," she shared, expressing her commitment to rigorous training and preparation for these events.

"Yes, definitely we will give our 100 per cent and win a gold medal," she added.

A world champion in the 48 kg class, the 23-year-old Nitu could not make it to the Paris Olympics in the 54 kg division, a weight category where she is developing more power and adding skills to keep her reputation as a feisty fighter intact. (ANI)

