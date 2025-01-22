Dubai [UAE], January 22 (ANI): The Dubai Capitals delivered a masterful performance to halt the Desert Vipers' unbeaten run with a convincing six-wicket victory at the Dubai International Stadium.

The win was orchestrated through a clinical bowling display, with Dushmantha Chameera and Zahir Khan each claiming three wickets to restrict the Vipers to 139, as stated in a release from ILT20.

Former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel now Assistant Coach of Dubai Capitals, expressed satisfaction with the team's performance and accepted that their team's performance dipped a bit.

"Our recent form had dipped slightly, with three consecutive losses, but today our bowlers delivered an exceptional performance. The pitch conditions worked in our favour from the moment we started bowling," Munaf Patel was quoted in a release from ILT20 as saying.

Reflecting on the team's strategy, Patel added that they have been given complete freedom to express themselves on the field.

"We gave our players complete freedom to express themselves, whether it was about scoring runs or rotating the strike. We had confidence in our batting depth, with three capable batsmen still in reserve. Today's victory wasn't just about breaking their streak; it was about executing our plans perfectly," he added.

Patel also praised the team's tactical approach; "Our bowling unit's performance today showcased their true potential. The conditions suited our style, and the decision to bowl first proved crucial in setting up this victory. The team demonstrated great character in bouncing back from our recent setbacks."

The Dubai Capitals will look to maintain their winning momentum when they face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their next fixture at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. With this crucial victory boosting team morale, the Capitals aim to climb higher in the tournament standings and secure their position in the playoff race. (ANI)

