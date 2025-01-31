Pune, Jan 31 (PTI) Commanding fifties from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube power India to 181 for 9 against England in the fourth T20I here on Friday.

Sent in to bat, India were struggling at 12 for 3 but managed to take the score past the 150-mark, courtesy a 87-run stand between Pandya (53 off 30 balls) and Dube (52 off 33 balls).

Rinku Singh scored 30 off 26 balls, while Abhishek Sharma made a 19-ball 29 at the top.

For England, Saqib Mahmood (3/35) was the most successful bowler with three wickets.

Brief Score:

India: 181 for 9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 53, Shivam Dube 53; Saqib Mahmood 3/35).

