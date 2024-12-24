Doha, Dec 24 (PTI) Talented lifter Parv Chaudhary secured two bronze medals in 96kg category to continue India's domination at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships here on Tuesday.

Chaudhary won the medals in clean and jerk and total sections. He had a total lift of 303 kg.

India thus won a 12 medals in total, including three gold, four silver and five bronze. Besides, there were 8 medals in snatch and 10 medals in clean and jerk sections.

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental, World Cups and World Championships.

