Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): The Indian Open 2025 is all set to take place from February 3 to 9 at NESCO Goregaon, Mumbai.

Under the leadership of founder Hemal Jain and co-founders Niraj Jain, Divyesh Jain, and Suresh Bhansali, Global Sports is helping pickleball's growth across India, a press release by the Indian Open stated.

The organization's mission is further bolstered by Bollywood writer-director Shashank Khaitan joining as a partner, along with entrepreneur Yuvi Ruia. Adding star power to this dynamic team, celebrated filmmaker and pop culture icon Karan Johar serves as its brand ambassador.

With a staggering prize pool of USD 125,000, over 1,200-plus players across the world will compete on 25-plus courts across multiple categories, making this the most prestigious pickleball tournament in Asia.

The event also marks the debut of the Pickleball Pro and Challenger League, featuring ten city-based teams:

-Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors - Janhvi Kapoor

-Ahmedabad Olympians - Anmol Patel and Aditya Gandhi

-Bengaluru Blazers - Amrita Deora

-Chennai Cool Cats - Anshuman Ruia, Radhika Ruia and Yudi Ruia

-Delhi Snipers - Jai Gandhi, Krysh and Karyna Bajaj

-Goa Gladiators - Samrat Zaveri, Atul Rawat, Rajesh Advani and Sachin Bhansali

-Hyderabad Vikings - Akshay Reddy

-Jaipur Jawans - Luv Ranjan and Anubhav Singh Bassi

-Kolkata Kingz - Dhruv Mehta, Varun Vora, Rohan Khemka and Shivaan Ghai

-Nashik Ninjas - Karishma Thakker

"The Indian Open 2025 promises an electrifying celebration of sport, competition, and community, paving the way for pickleball's bright future in India and beyond," the release added. (ANI)

