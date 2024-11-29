Melbourne [Australia], November 29 (ANI): ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting has shared his thoughts on the playing XI he believes Australia should field for the second Test against India, while also providing insight into the approach his former team should adopt to level the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Reflecting on the opening Test in Perth, where Australia was comprehensively defeated by India by 295 runs, Ponting acknowledged that the Australian team was far from their best. Jasprit Bumrah and his fellow bowlers exposed Australia's fragile batting lineup, leading to a decisive victory for India. Despite this, Ponting is advocating for stability in the team selection for the upcoming pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

Ponting expressed his views on the latest episode of The ICC Review.

"I'd be sticking with the same side," Ponting stated emphatically, as quoted by the ICC.

"I think you have to show faith in champion players and a lot of the guys that we're talking about in this team have been champion players," he added.

He further elaborated on his rationale, emphasizing the importance of supporting players who have demonstrated their capabilities on significant occasions.

"Maybe not for a little while, but they have proven their ability on the big stage," he noted.

Ponting's comments underscore his belief in the potential of the current squad, suggesting that continuity and confidence in proven performers could be key to Australia's chances of bouncing back in the series. The former captain's faith in the players indicates a strategic approach focused on fostering stability and resilience within the team.

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the second Test, all eyes will be on the Australian side to see if they can rise to the challenge and deliver a performance that aligns with Ponting's expectations. (ANI)

The second Test, scheduled from December 6 to 10 at the Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under lights. The third Test will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.

The iconic Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will run from December 26 to 30, marking the penultimate match of the series.

The fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, set for January 3 to 7, will bring the series to an exciting conclusion. (ANI)

